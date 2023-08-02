(WFRV)- Hilbert’s outdoor market is growing and offering shoppers a wide selection close to home.

With only 2 more left, Hilbert’s Outdoor Market will run from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, August 5th.

The Hilbert’s Outdoor Market runs every first Saturday of the month from May till September.

Enjoy drinks, vendors, local crafts, and more.

Be sure to stop in local businesses too. Places like “The Local Lounge” offer specials during the market including craft drinks and unique breakfast items like pancake tacos!

For more information head to thelocallounge.com.