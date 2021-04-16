Hillary Kline: Making your eyes pop

(WFRV) – In this age of mask-wearing there is more attention on our eyes. Our beauty expert, Hillary Kline joined Local 5 Live with some tips on how to make them really pop.

Here are her favorite products:

1. Prime your eyes. I love using Sigma Beauty Eyeshadow Base Primer in the shade Persuade 

2. Make your brows bold. I love using Huda Beauty #BOMBBROWS Microshade Brow Pencil and pair it with Sigma Beauty Tint + Tame Brow Gel 

3. Tightline your eyes. I love using Almay Eyeliner Pencil in Black 

4. Play up eyes with shadow! In the video I am using Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Light. I also love and suggest these two palettes: 

Huda Beauty Emerald Obsessions

Huda Beauty Purple Haze Obsessions

5. Add a little sparkle to make the eyes pop. I love using Stila Cosmetics Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in the shade Grace

6. Add a little shimmer in the inner corner of the eyes and brow area. I love using Ofra Cosmetics Star Island Highlighter 

7. Curl your lashes. I love using the Revlon Eyelash Curler 

8. Add a few coats of mascara. I love using IT Cosmetics Drybar Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara 

9. Want some extra drama? Add lashes. I love using Kiss Blowout Lash in the style Pompadour. My favorite kind of lash glue is Kiss Ever EZ Lash Adhesive in Clear

