(WFRV)- From Blacksmiths to Star Trek, you can find it all at the Times of Future Past Festival this weekend. The Times of Future Past Festival isn’t just cosplay and dancing, it’s also a historic Trek through time.

With Blacksmiths making bottle openers to suffragettes telling how they got the right to vote.

For those into cosplay, there is a cosplay competition for those who want to show off their costume.

For more information head to futurepastfestival.com.