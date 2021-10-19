History of Parker John’s and a look at the expanded menu

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live has been sharing the menu and specials from Parker John’s for a while now but have you ever wondered where does the name come from?

It started out as a pizza place and has expanded into four locations, festival stands, and now has an extended menu. We take a closer look at Parker John’s.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.

