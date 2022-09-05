(WFRV) – It’s time to hit the trails with an inaugural event that raises money for youth programs.

Jim Morrison and Tom Binish visited Local 5 Live with details on the Choose Health & Happiness 5k Run/3k Walk from the Howard Suamico Optimist Club.

Details from their Facebook event page:

Date & Time: September 10th, 2022

Location: 4418 Reforestation Rd, Suamico

• Registration begins at 7:30am

• Cup-Cake Sprint (ages 5 and under) begins 8:30am

• 5K Timed Run begins at 9:00am

• 3K Walk begins at 9:15am

The Howard Suamico Optimist Club is proud to announce our 1st annual “Hit the Trails” 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Our event will feature a timed 5K run and a 1K run for kids age 6 and under. The course will take runners through the beautiful Reforestation Camp trail system beginning at the Pines Shelter.

Join us for a morning of fun and great exercise as money is raised to help the youth of our communities.