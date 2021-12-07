Hockey and Hairball at the Green Bay Gamblers: One ticket for two events

(The Hill) - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Tuesday announced positive results from a phase three trial of its plant-based coronavirus vaccine, the first inoculant of its kind to reach a stage to seek emergency approval.

The vaccine has an overall efficacy rate of 71 percent against all variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus with the exception of omicron and is about 75 percent effective against the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19.