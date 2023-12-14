(WFRV)- The Gamblers team store has a new name. Step into Ace’s Den for great merchandise from the Green Bay Gamblers. You can shop sweatshirts, jerseys, hats, and more in youth and adult sizes.
The Gamblers take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Cheer on the gamblers with Santa. He will be at the Resch Center starting at 5:30 p.m.
Remaining home Schedule:
- December 16th-Dubuque Fighting Saints – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night
- December 29th- USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Princess/Superhero Night
- December 30th- USA Hockey – 6:05 p.m.- Heavy Metal, Miller Lite Night, New Year’s Eve, Post-game concert
- January 5th- Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night
- January 9th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- No promotion yet
- January 19th-Youngstown Phantoms – 7:05 p.m.- Jim Beam Night
- January 20th- Youngstown Phantoms -6:06 p.m.- Bud Night
- January 21st-Youngstown Phantoms -3:05 p.m.- No promotion yet
- January 26th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Coors Light Night
- January 27th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Family Night, Teachers dash for cash, skate with
- February 3rd-Madison Capitols -6:05 p.m.- Teddy Bear Toss
- February 23rd-Muskegon Lumberjacks -7:05 p.m.- Captain Morgan Night
- February 24th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 6:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Weiner Dog Race
- February 25th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 3:05 p.m.- Boys and Girls Club Day
- March 1st-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Mental Health Night, Giveaway Night
- March 15th- Des Moines Buccaneers – 7:05 p.m.- Jameson Special, Giveaway Night
- March 16th-Waterloo Black Hawks – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night, Happy Potter Night, Skate with
- March 22nd-USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night
- March 24th-Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 3:05 p.m.- No Promotion yet
- March 29th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night
- March 30th-Chicago Steel – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night
- April 13th-Madison Capitols – 6;05 p.m.- Family Night, Police and Fire Department, Skate with
For more information, head to gamblershockey.com.