(WFRV)- The Gamblers team store has a new name. Step into Ace’s Den for great merchandise from the Green Bay Gamblers. You can shop sweatshirts, jerseys, hats, and more in youth and adult sizes.

The Gamblers take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Cheer on the gamblers with Santa. He will be at the Resch Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

Remaining home Schedule:

December 16th-Dubuque Fighting Saints – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night

December 29th- USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Princess/Superhero Night

December 30th- USA Hockey – 6:05 p.m.- Heavy Metal, Miller Lite Night, New Year’s Eve, Post-game concert

January 5th- Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

January 9th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- No promotion yet

January 19th-Youngstown Phantoms – 7:05 p.m.- Jim Beam Night

January 20th- Youngstown Phantoms -6:06 p.m.- Bud Night

January 21st-Youngstown Phantoms -3:05 p.m.- No promotion yet

January 26th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Coors Light Night

January 27th-Sioux City Musketeers -7:05 p.m.- Family Night, Teachers dash for cash, skate with

February 3rd-Madison Capitols -6:05 p.m.- Teddy Bear Toss

February 23rd-Muskegon Lumberjacks -7:05 p.m.- Captain Morgan Night

February 24th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 6:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Weiner Dog Race

February 25th-Muskegon Lumberjacks – 3:05 p.m.- Boys and Girls Club Day

March 1st-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night, Mental Health Night, Giveaway Night

March 15th- Des Moines Buccaneers – 7:05 p.m.- Jameson Special, Giveaway Night

March 16th-Waterloo Black Hawks – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night, Happy Potter Night, Skate with

March 22nd-USA Hockey – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

March 24th-Cedar Rapid RoughRiders – 3:05 p.m.- No Promotion yet

March 29th-Chicago Steel – 7:05 p.m.- Bud Night

March 30th-Chicago Steel – 6:05 p.m.- Family Night

April 13th-Madison Capitols – 6;05 p.m.- Family Night, Police and Fire Department, Skate with

For more information, head to gamblershockey.com.