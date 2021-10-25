Holiday catering options from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – They are celebrating 13 years and are showing no signs of slowing down. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at their new Smoky Cauldron Halloween Cocktail and a solution to your holiday meal planning.

Holiday Catering Options

● Perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other gathering.

● Hot & Ready meal bundles that will feed anywhere from 8 people to 60 people

● Take the stress of preparing a meal for a large group of people away

● Provide a complete meal for 16 people for just $189.99

● Pick Up only

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.