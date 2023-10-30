(WFRV)- With Halloween tomorrow, it is almost time to change your decorations to another festive holiday.

In this segment, Lisa Beekman and Lorrie Blaylock from Rusty Gals GB discuss the one-of-a-kind items you can find and how you can create a wreath for less.

Rusty Gals GB is having a Vintage Winter Market. This market runs Friday, November 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 4th, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will be at 2599 Woodington Way in Suamico. They accept cash, card, or Venmo.

For more information, search Rusty Gals GB on Facebook.