Holiday drink recipes from Gary’s Premium Cocktails

(WFRV) – Old Fashioneds and Bloody Mary are great go-to drinks during the holidays or throughout the year.

Jim from Gary’s Premium Cocktails shows Local 5 Live some fun holiday recipes you can use.

Find out more information at garyspremiumcocktails.com.

Gary’s Old Fashioned Brandy Alexander

1/2 cup Vanilla Ice Cream

1.5 oz. Brandy

0.5 oz. White Creme de Cacao

0.5 oz. Gary’s Original Old Fashioned Mix

1. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth

2. Sprinkle top with ground nutmeg and serve immediately, or freeze (will not freeze hard due to the alcohol).

Gary’s Hot Brandy Cider Old Fashioned

Place a cinnamon stick in a glass, add;

2 oz. Brandy

1 oz. Gary’s Original Old Fashioned Mix

Top off with warm apple cider

Garnish with an Apple Slice

Gary’s Bourbon Old Fashioned Fudge

2 (12 oz.) bags semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter cubed

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 oz. Gary’s Original Old Fashioned Mix

2 oz. Bourbon

1. Place all in a double boiler and stir constantly until smooth

2. Add drunken walnuts (Optional. Recipe Below)

3.. Place all but 1/4 cup in parchment lined pan

4. To the reserved 1/4 cup add red food coloring

5. Place 6 spots of the red mix on top of the fudge and swirl with a toothpick

6. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

7. Cut into squares and serve

Drunken Walnuts

Place 1/4 cup walnuts in a microwavable dish. Add 1/2 tsp. Gary’s Old Fashioned mix and 1 tsp. Bourbon or Brandy. Microwave 10 seconds. Stir and microwave an additional 10 seconds.