Holiday drink recipes from The Wine Cellar in De Pere

(WFRV) – If you need some fun holiday drink recipes, The Wine Cellar in De Pere has two easy, fun ones for your holiday get together.

Stop by The Wine Cellar in De Pere at 813 Main Avenue. Reach them by phone at 920-336-0811, online and on Facebook as well.

Shirley Temple All Grown Up

*1 oz. Grenadine

*1 oz. 360 Cherry Vodka

*Ginger Ale

*Orange Juice

*Cherries on Top

Skrewball Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

*1 oz. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

*1 oz. Yellowstone Bourbon

*3-4 Dashes of Bitters

*2 Luxardo Cherries