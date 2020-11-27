Holiday gift guide with beauty expert, Hillary Kline

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live was lucky enough to have our own Beauty Expert, Hillary Kline step in as co-host today.  

She also gave our viewers her favorite beauty items you can give as gifts this year.

Here is a list of the products featured:

  1. Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss by BITE Beauty.
  2. Glo Skin Beauty Retinol + C Smothing Peel in a Box. Black Friday sale: 20% off entire purchase of $100 or more, now until November 29. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY20. Pick up this product at Elite Aesthetics Wellness Spa in Green Bay.
  3. Avya Skincare Discovery Set
  4. Melach 33 Luxe CBD Body Butter. Black Friday sale: 40% off select items and free shipping!
  5. Giften Self-Care Box. Make your own at giftenmarket.com.
  6. Sigma Beauty’s 12 Days of Sigma. Black Friday sale: 40% off entire site until Cyber Monday.

Keep up with Hillary on her Instagram, @klinetothetop. 

