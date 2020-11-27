Holiday gift guide with beauty expert, Hillary Kline

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live was lucky enough to have our own Beauty Expert, Hillary Kline step in as co-host today.
She also gave our viewers her favorite beauty items you can give as gifts this year.
Here is a list of the products featured:
- Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss by BITE Beauty.
- Glo Skin Beauty Retinol + C Smothing Peel in a Box. Black Friday sale: 20% off entire purchase of $100 or more, now until November 29. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY20. Pick up this product at Elite Aesthetics Wellness Spa in Green Bay.
- Avya Skincare Discovery Set.
- Melach 33 Luxe CBD Body Butter. Black Friday sale: 40% off select items and free shipping!
- Giften Self-Care Box. Make your own at giftenmarket.com.
- Sigma Beauty’s 12 Days of Sigma. Black Friday sale: 40% off entire site until Cyber Monday.
Keep up with Hillary on her Instagram, @klinetothetop.