(WFRV) – Step back in time with the magical Holiday Memories of Downtown Green Bay exhibit at the Neville Public Museum.

Local 5 Live visited with Bruce the Spruce with how you can join him in the holiday fun, plus shop the Children’s Only Shop.

The Neville Public Museum is located at 210 Museum Place in Green Bay.

Details from nevillepublicmuseum.org:

Exhibit Opens Exhibit Ends November 19, 2022 January 8, 2023



The animated figures that once adorned the H.C. Prange’s department store windows are featured in this exhibit along with the Enchanted Forest, the Snow Babies and charming forest animal collections. Bruce the Spruce, the lovable talking Christmas tree who once chatted with holiday shoppers at Prange’s, is awake at select times to talk with guests. The Children Only Shop, a whimsical re-creation of the H.C. Prange’s holiday experience, is back for its twelfth year in a row! Children ages 4-12 are invited to purchase from an assortment of holiday gifts for $4 each and have them gift-wrapped. Find the perfect present for everyone on your list! Entrance to the Children Only Shop is included with museum admission.

Children Only Shop is Open:

Saturday, November 19th, noon – 3:00 pm

Friday, November 25th, noon – 3:00 pm

Saturday, November 26th, noon – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, November 29th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 3rd, noon – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, December 6th, 4:00 – 7:00pm

Wednesday, December 7th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 10th, noon – 3:00 pm

Saturday, December 17th, noon – 3:00 pm

Tuesday, December 20th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm

Bruce the Spruce will be Awake:

Saturday, November 19th, 10:00 am – noon

Saturday, November 26th, 10:00 am – noon

Saturday, December 3rd, 10:00 am – noon

Wednesday, December 7th, 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 10th, 10:00 am – noon

Saturday, December 17th, 10:00 am – noon

Wednesday, January 4th, 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Virtual Children Only Shop:

Shop the Virtual Children Only Shop online any time! Make sure to clearly indicate who is giving and receiving each item (example: “To Mom From Arthur”). Once we receive your list, our elves will get to work wrapping and labeling everything so they’re ready for you to put directly beneath your tree! Payment and pickup will need to be arranged through Head Elf Katy.

