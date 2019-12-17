Holiday Recipes from Gary’s Old Fashioned Mix

(WFRV) – It’s always a good idea to have new drink recipes for holiday get togethers but with Gary’s Old Fashioned Mix being a Wisconsin staple, you can use it any time of the year.

Stop by garysoldfashionedmix.com to shop online.

Gary’s Old Fashioned

Place ice in an old fashioned glass and add;

1 oz. of your favorite Bourbon, Whiskey or Brandy

0.5 oz. Gary’s Classic Muddled or Original Old Fashioned Mix



Top off with sweet or sour soda

Gently stir and top off with your favorite garnish

Gary’s Old Fashioned Brandy Alexander

1/2 cup Vanilla Ice Cream

1.5 oz. Brandy

0.5 oz. White Creme de Cacao

0.5 oz. Gary’s Original Old Fashioned Mix

1. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth

2. Sprinkle top with ground nutmeg and serve immediately, or freeze (will not freeze hard due to the alcohol).

Gary’s Hot Brandy Cider Old Fashioned

Place a cinnamon stick in a glass, add;

2 oz. Brandy

1 oz. Gary’s Original Old Fashioned Mix

Top off with warm apple cider

Garnish with an Apple Slice

Gary’s Old Fashioned Fudge

2 (12 oz.) bags semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter cubed

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 oz. Gary’s Original Old Fashioned Mix

2 oz. Bourbon

1. Place all in a double boiler and stir constantly until smooth

2. Add drunken walnuts (Optional. Recipe Below)

3.. Place all but 1/4 cup in parchment lined pan

4. To the reserved 1/4 cup add red food coloring

5. Place 6 spots of the red mix on top of the fudge and swirl with a toothpick

6. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

7. Cut into squares and serve

Drunken Walnuts

Place 1/4 cup walnuts in a microwavable dish. Add 1/2 tsp. Gary’s Old Fashioned mix and 1 tsp. Bourbon or Brandy. Microwave 10 seconds. Stir and microwave an additional 10 seconds.