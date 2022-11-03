(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass.

Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.

Admission is always free at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. They are located at 165 North Park Avenue in Neenah.

Visit them online at bmmglass.com.