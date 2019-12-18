Holiday shopping made easy with Festival Foods

(WFRV) – This time of year you want to make sure your table is decorated with lots of options for your guests.

Festival Foods has everything from appetizers to desserts and takes away all the work.

Cranberry Brie Stuffed Bread

INGREDIENTS

· 1 loaf Vienna Bread round or oblong

· 1/2 c. (1 stick) melted butter

· 2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

· 2 tsp. freshly chopped rosemary (optional)

· 1/4 c chopped pecans

· Kosher salt

· Freshly ground black pepper

· 1 (8-oz.) Brie, cut into small cubes

· 1 (15-oz.) can whole-berry cranberry sauce

DIRECTIONS

1) Preheat oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a serrated knife, crosshatch boule, slicing every inch in both directions and making sure not to slice all the way through the bottom.

2) In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, thyme, and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Brush boule with butter mixture, making sure to get inside crosshatches.

3) Stuff each crosshatch with Brie and cranberry sauce and wrap bread completely in foil.

4) Sprinkle the chopped pecans and dried cranberries over the top of the bread making sure to get into the crevices

5) Bake until cheese is melty and bread is warm and toasty, about 20 minutes.

Let cool 5 minutes and serve.

Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

INGREDIENTS

· 12oz fresh, uncooked cranberries

· 1/4 cup green onion

· 1-2 fresh jalapeño peppers

· 2 Tbsp. cilantro (optional)

· 3/4 to 1 Cup sugar (according to taste)

· 1 Tbsp. lemon juice

· 1/8 tsp. salt

· 16 oz. cream cheese (whipped)

DIRECTIONS

1) Chop cranberries (If using a food processor just pulse so you do not turn it to mush.

2) Chop green onion, jalapeño peppers and cilantro.

3) In a medium-sized bowl, add chopped cranberries, green onion, cilantro and jalapeños.

4) Add sugar, lemon juice and salt on top of cranberry mixture and stir gently until blended.

5) Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.

6) Stir all ingredients together. Strain out all liquid using a colander with small holes.

7) Whip softened cream cheese with hand mixer until smooth (about 2 minutes) and spread cream cheese over bottom of a pie plate or 9×9 dish.

8) Pour cranberry mixture over cream cheese and keep in refrigerator until ready to serve.

9) Use a spoon to spread over crackers and enjoy!