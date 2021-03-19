Home and Hops at The Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience – Tonight at the Resch Expo

(WFRV) – Tonight, you can enjoy a variety of craft beer/seltzer samplings while getting your home improvement inspiration at The Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience.

Terry Charles stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the Home and Hops aspect of the event.

The long running Home & Garden Show is joining forces with The Home Expo to create a new event called the Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience, March 19-21, 2021 at the new Resch Expo.

Dates/Times are as follows:

March 19, 2 pm – 8 pm

March 20, 10 am – 7 pm

March 21, 10 am – 4 pm

For details, including parking, and to purchase tickets, head to reschcenter.com. You can save a dollar on advanced ticket purchases at ticketstaronline.com.