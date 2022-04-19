(WFRV) – If you’re looking to improve your home and outdoor living experience, then head to the show by that name.

Jodi Vandermolen with the Winnegamie Home Builders Association joined Local 5 Live to talk about the upcoming show and everything it has to offer.

The Home and Outdoor Living Experience, brought to you by the Winnegamie Home Builders Association is this Friday, April 22nd through Sunday, April 24th at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

Admission is $5 and you can find more information at whba.net.