Home Delivered Meals for Area Seniors from Shawano County Human Services

(WFRV) – Plenty of people want to eat healthier in the New Year but what if access to nutritional meals isn’t that easy?

Nutrition Specialist Chef Lori Fernandez and Heidi Russell, Director of Aging with Shawano County Human Services gives Local 5 Live viewers details on Home Delivered Meals for Area Seniors is really making a difference in the community and how you can help.

Learn more about Home Delivered Meals for Area Seniors by clicking here.

If you have questions or want information on how to volunteer, call Chef Lori at 608-219-3357, or email lori.fernandez@gwaar.org.

