Home Expert Lou Manfredini: The benefits of MicroGold Cleaning Products

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – People have been staying at home more this past year and that has led plenty to do some deep cleaning.

To battle nasty germs, you may want to try Microgold Products. Home expert Lou Manfredini spoke with Local 5 Live with how you can use it in a variety of ways.

MicroGold is a line of EPA and FDA approved products brought to you by the makers of Granite Gold. Their line of products, including the All-Purpose cleaner, will help you keep your family and home safe!

Get started at getmicrogold.com/lou.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame returns to state soccer tournament in search of second gold ball

Kaukauna, Marinette punch tickets to state softball tournament

Deer District

David Bakhtiari Chugs Beer

Milwaukee Bucks 4pm Bucks live shot

Denmark baseball rallies late to advance to state