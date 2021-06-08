‘Home of the Brave: Honoring Frontline Workers’ Appleton Flag Day Parade, this Saturday

(WFRV) – The Appleton Flag Day Parade returns this year bigger and better than ever as it celebrates 70 years as the Nation’s oldest Flag Day Parade.

Corey Otis joined Local 5 Live with some fun details of the day and what you need to know before heading out this weekend.

“Home of the Brave: Honoring Frontline Workers” is June 12. To enjoy the parade in person, head to Appleton this Saturday to be a part of the excitement, it starts at 2 pm. You can also watch the parade on Local 5 that evening at 10:35 pm.