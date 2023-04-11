GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Play Ball! What great weather we have today for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers home opener.

Fox Cities Stadium is ready to go with new concession items including the Big Foot Quesadilla, Poppin’ Popcorn & Popcorn Chicken, and Full Count Sliders and plenty more.

The stadium has also gone through a major renovation which includes new seating areas and a new slide in left field.

First Pitch for the Timber Rattlers home opener is at 6:40 and the first 1000 fans will receive a cooler bag.

For tickets and to see the full season schedule, visit timberrattlers.com.