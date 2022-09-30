(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials.

Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe that goes back generations.

Local 5 Live gets a look at how you can save your seat for the game and details on an upcoming Ladies Night happening October 7 where you can get a bottle of wine and a flatbread for $25 along with new daily specials throughout October.

The Crooked Joker is located at 2306 Lineville Road in Suamico, see more online at crookedjoker.com.