Homemade vegan hot fudge recipe from food blogger Melissa Belanger

(WFRV) – She makes dairy-free life simple with recipes the whole family will love.

Dairy-free food blogger, Melissa Belanger stopped by to show us how to make a homemade vegan hot fudge recipe and shared some tips on how to put together a sundae bar for your next party.

For more of Melissa’s dairy-free recipes, head to simplywhisked.com and to find Hudsonville Ice Cream near you, head to hudsonvilleicecream.com.

Hot Fudge Sauce Recipe

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: about 2 cups

Description:

This easy, vegan recipe tastes JUST like the old fashioned hot fudge sauce of your childhood, but it’s made with coconut milk so it’s dairy free. It’s creamy, gooey and full of chocolate flavor. Use it for ice cream with your favorite sundae toppings for a simple, indulgent treat. #dairyfree #vegan

Ingredients

2/3 cup canned coconut milk

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions