(WFRV)- The Canary is back in business helping local owners to fine-tune their skills and knowledge in real time.

Graduating from the program means moving on to their own locations throughout the community, whether a traditional brick-and-mortar spot or a

roving food truck. The public is invited to support these unique restaurants for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

By offering a low-cost, hands-on experience, the incubator model enables these enterprising individuals to hit the ground running, supported by mentors and equipped with the skills needed for long-term success.

This week on Local 5 LIVE we will highlight the first batch of entrepreneurs to call this unique incubator home. Today we talked with the Honey & Cream Cafe.

In this segment, they showed off their great breakfast options. They also talked about how family and community play a big part in their business.

The Cannery is located at 320 North Broadway in Green Bay.

For more information head to thecannerygb.com.