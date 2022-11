(WFRV) — It’s a tough time of year for people who are grieving.

Maddy Szymanski from Unity Hospice visited Local 5 Live with resources that are available including a special holiday gathering.

While Unity is known for their hospice services, they have now added grief support services.

The honor a life holiday gathering is December 7 at 7 pm at the National Railroad Museum. Please RSVP by November 30 by calling 920-339-6700, online at unityhospice.org.