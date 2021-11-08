Honoring Veterans and helping refugees at UW Green Bay

(WFRV) – It is a week of recognition and assistance for area Veterans at UW Green Bay.

Here is a rundown of events:

P.O.W. Table Ceremony: Monday, Nov. 8, at 11:30 a.m. in the Cloud Commons

Veteran Employment Workshops: Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, 1965 Room, University Union

Veteran Employment Workshop to connect Veterans and dependents to corporate recruiters from the community. Discuss resume and interview techniques.

Reflections of Vietnam program: Wednesday, Nov 10, from 1 to 5 p.m., Phoenix Rooms, University Union

Promote and support the full range of issues important to Vietnam Veterans; CH 351 brings a large display of equipment, uniforms, pictures and music with them as they tell their personal stories of their time in Vietnam. This year we are hosting WI Hmong Lao Veteran of America Chapter 6 from Green Bay to tell their story.

Chancellor’s Veteran Reception: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4 p.m. Phoenix Rooms, University Union

Appreciation for faculty, staff, student and community veterans; Guest speaker: Police Chief Dave Jones. Come and enjoy music, refreshments and camaraderie!

Veterans Day: Thursday, Nov 11: Veterans take part in the many offerings of the community!

Veteran Brunch: Friday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Veteran Lounge, MAC Hall, Room 227

Brunch for those veterans who work and use the Veteran Lounge.

Hometown Hero Games: Thursday, Nov. 18 and Thursday, Dec. 2; Free tickets for Veterans!

We will be collecting NEW hats, mittens and scarfs at all events for the refugees at Fort McCoy