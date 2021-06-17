Hooper Law Office answers your Estate Planning Questions

(WFRV) – When considering creating or updating an Estate Plan, Trusts can be used as a tool to carry out your plan. Often people have questions such as “What is a Trust?” and “Are Trusts only for the wealthy”?

Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office, an Estate Planning firm serving Appleton, Oshkosh, and Green Bay spoke with Local 5 Live with details on a free online educational webinar coming up that can help answer your questions on Estate Planning and Trusts.

The next Hooper Law Office free online educational event is Wednesday, June 23 at Noon.

Registration is required by calling 920-993-0990, online at estateplanninglive.com.