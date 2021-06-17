Hooper Law Office answers your Estate Planning Questions

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – When considering creating or updating an Estate Plan, Trusts can be used as a tool to carry out your plan. Often people have questions such as “What is a Trust?” and “Are Trusts only for the wealthy”?

Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office, an Estate Planning firm serving Appleton, Oshkosh, and Green Bay spoke with Local 5 Live with details on a free online educational webinar coming up that can help answer your questions on Estate Planning and Trusts.

The next Hooper Law Office free online educational event is Wednesday, June 23 at Noon.

Registration is required by calling 920-993-0990, online at estateplanninglive.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals