(WFRV) – Long-term care costs are on the rise in the US so now is the time to plan for the future.

Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office stopped by to help us do just that. You can learn more at a complimentary upcoming seminar from Hooper Law Office on December 11 at the Bordini Center in Appleton.

You can attend at either 2 pm or 6 pm; there is no cost but please call to reserve your seat at 920-993-0990.