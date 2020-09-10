Hooper Law Office: Drive-In to Healthy Aging

(WFRV) –This month Hooper Law Office, along with Care-Patrol are hosting Drive-In to Healthy Aging.

A complimentary evening of laughter, snacks, and just being with others in a safe and socially distanced venue.

Drive-In to Healthy Aging is Saturday, September 22. Gates open at 6:30 pm. Register at healthyagingevent.com or call 920-993-0990.

Upcoming, complimentary webinars coming up through Hooper Law Office:

9/16: Planning for Family Cabin/Land
9/23: Wills v. Trusts
9/30: Healthy Aging: Maintaining Control of Finances
10/7: Healthy Aging: Maintaining Control of Care
10/14: Healthy Aging: Maintaining Control of Care at Home
10/21: Healthy Aging: Maintaining Control of Care in a Facility

Register for webinars at estateplanninglive.com or call 920-993-0990.

