Hooper Law Office: Estate Planning for your cottage, cabin, or hunting land

(WFRV) – This Labor Day, many families headed out of town to enjoy a Wisconsin Family tradition of spending time with family up north. For families that own property “Up North” this land often holds special meaning and, if planned for properly, can become a cherished legacy. Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office appeared on Local 5 Live to discuss what you need to know about estate planning for your cottage, cabin or hunting land.
