Hooper Law Office: Estate Planning for your cottage, cabin, or hunting land

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – This Labor Day, many families headed out of town to enjoy a Wisconsin Family tradition of spending time with family up north. For families that own property “Up North” this land often holds special meaning and, if planned for properly, can become a cherished legacy. Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office appeared on Local 5 Live to discuss what you need to know about estate planning for your cottage, cabin or hunting land.

Attend Hooper Law Office’s complimentary Green Bay Estate Planning Seminar to learn more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West