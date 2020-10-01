Hooper Law Office: Free Estate Planning webinars

(WFRV) – Now is the time to maintain control of your health care and finances as you age since you may  not be able to make those decisions later.

Attorney Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office spoke with Local 5 Live about some upcoming, free webinars to answer all your questions.

Upcoming topics include:

Oct 7      Healthy Aging : Maintaining Control of Your Care

Oct 14   Healthy Aging : Maintaining Control of Your Care at Home

Oct 21   Healthy Aging : Maintaining Control of Your Care in a Facility

The webinars happen Wednesdays at Noon. Register by calling 920-993-0990 or stop by estateplanninglive.com. For more information on Hooper Law Office, head to their website.

