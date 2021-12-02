Hooper Law Office: Gifting to family

(WFRV) – During the holiday season, many consider giving gifts to their children or loved ones. But some gifts may have implications both for taxes and Long-Term Care planning options. Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office joined Local 5 Live to discuss what you need to know about gifting.

Learn more by visiting hooperlawoffice.com to access complimentary educational resources on Estate Planning and Long-Term Care topics. The firm also offers free initial consultations for Estate and Long-Term Care Planning. Call 920.993.0990 to learn more.

