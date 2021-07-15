Hooper Law Office: Is Probate the Best Option For Your Family?

(WFRV) — Probate is the Court process used to settle a person’s estate after death if the person had a Will or had no plan in place whatsoever. But there are many misconceptions about probate.

Justin Randall from Hooper Law Office, an Estate Planning firm serving Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay, spoke with Local 5 Live about the process including how to know when probate is necessary and circumstances when you may want to avoid probate.

Hooper Law Office will be hosting What Personal Representatives Need To Know: Getting Started, a free online educational webinar that can help answer your questions on Probate and Estate Settlement.

The free online educational event will take place on Wednesday, July 28 at noon. Registration is required by calling 920-993-0990, online at estateplanninglive.com.