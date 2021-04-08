Hooper Law Office: Maintaining your estate plan

(WFRV) – People sometimes believe that once their Estate Plan is written, it won’t have to be looked at again.

Attorney Peter Harbach from Hooper Law Office spoke with Local 5 Live about how this isn’t the case and how they can help guide you with free, educational webinars coming up.

Webinars from Hooper Law Office are Wednesdays at Noon.

Upcoming topics include:

April 14: Planning for your pets
April 21: Wills v. Trusts
April 28: Caregiver mistakes

These seminars are complimentary but please register at estateplanninglive.com and reach out with questions to 920-993-0990.

