(WFRV) – As parents age, they often rely on their adult children to handle financial matters.

Attorney Justin Randall of Hooper Law Office gives Local 5 Live viewers how adult children can be ready to act on their parents’ behalf.

For additional guidance, get all your questions answered at Hooper Law Office’s complimentary seminar on March 16. You can attend at either 2 pm or 6 pm. It’s taking place at the Bordini Center at Fox Valley Tech in Appleton.

To register call 920-993-0990, online at appletonestateplanning.com.