Hooper Law Office: Privacy & Your Estate Plan

(WFRV) – People are often concerned about keeping information about their finances private, but did you know that the way your Estate Plan is created could impact the privacy of you and your loved one’s privacy? Justin Randall spoke with Local 5 Live to discuss privacy and your estate plan.

Attend Hooper Law Office’s complimentary Estate Planning Seminar to learn more!

Hooper Law Office practices solely in the areas of Estate Planning and Elder Law. With offices in Appleton, Oshkosh, and Green Bay, they serve clients throughout Wisconsin. The firm can be reached by phone at 920-993-0990.