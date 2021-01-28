Hooper Law Office: Tips to financial success in 2021

(WFRV) – Although we’re almost two months into 2021, you can still start working on financial resolutions.

Attorney Justin Randall joined Local 5 Live to help get us off on the right foot financially in the new year.

Hooper Law Office is holding free virtual events to set you up for success. Topics coming up include:

•  Feb 3, 12 pm – What Every Personal Representative Needs to Know: Navigating Probate & Estate Settlement

•  Feb 10, 12 pm – An Act of Love: Protect Your Family this Valentines Day

•  Feb 17, 12 pm – Leaving a Legacy: 5 Unique Ways to Leave a Legacy to Those You Love

•  Feb 24, 12 pm – “Do My Childern Inherit My Debt When I Die?” And Important Questions

Register at estateplanninglive.com and reach out with questions to 920-993-0990.

