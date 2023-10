(WFRV)- Walk the haunted trail before you hop on the Zombus at Commando Paintball Sports & Zombie Shoot.

Zombus Inc. is the last defense against the apocalypse. You will team up with other humans to defeat Zombies before they eat your brains.

Commando Paintball Sports & Zombie Shoot is located at 2055 West Frontier Road in Little Suamico.

For tickets, head to hauntedzombiebus.com.