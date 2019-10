(WFRV) – Hope Against Infertility is a local, non-profit that works to spread awareness about infertility in our community. They have a run/walk event coming up this month that you can get involved in.

The Hope Against Infertility 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, October 19th starting at 8 am at Plamann Park in Appleton. Tickets are $30; children under 10 are free. You can register the day of the event or head to their website or Facebook page.