(WFRV)- Heritage Hill State Historical Park brings back a very exciting event. Hops on the Hill will take place on Thursday August 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This exciting event will feature beers from around Wisconsin. With a wide variety of flavors, you can find your new favorite beer at Hops on the Hill.

Tickets are available in advanced. There is a buffet available from Parker Johns, live music from Big mouth and The Power Tool Horns, silent auction, and 50/50 raffles. I-Ds will be checked before entering.

For more information head to heritagehillgb.org.