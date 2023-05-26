(WFRV)- Well, it’s been real, it’s been fun, and it has been really fun.

Whether it was Lisa shooting the Bratzooka at the Timber Rattlers game or Jordan getting blocked on a Penalty Kick by the Green Bay Glory, we always have a fun week on Local 5 Live.

We also look forward to seeing you at our next Out Town. The Our Town Summer is back in full swing with Our Town being every Friday from June 9th to August 11th. Join us June, 9th for Our Town Fremont. We will be at the Fremont River Deck at 204 Wolf River Drive. Hope to see you there.