(WFRV)- A local business born during a family meeting is now a distillery in Omro. They have expanded from premium vodka to rum and several flavors of moonshine. It is an unexpected but happy result for those behind the Hendricks Family Distillery.

In this segment, Peggy Hendricks from Hendricks Family Distillery discusses how the business got started and how they have evolved to bring new flavors.

Hendricks Family Distillery is located at 3570 County Road K in Omro.

For more information, head to pureclassvodka.com or look them up on Facebook.