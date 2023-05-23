(WFRV)- Have you ever wondered how accurate your Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, or Garmin Forerunner is? The technology was tested against a VO2 system that measures how much Oxygen is taken into the body. When tested the results are not great.

When comparing heart rates, the Apple Watch they used said the average heart rate was 114, the Fitbit said 138, and the VO2 said she reached 149.

Looking at calories was better with Fitbit saying 99 calories were burned, the Apple watch said 83, and the VO2 concluded 92.5.

So, what is the remedy? Doctors say 500 is the magic number either cut 500 calories or add 500 calories burned through activity.