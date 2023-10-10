(WFRV)- Divorce is often a difficult step for couples to take.

Family law attorneys find themselves needing to recognize the importance of addressing mental health concerns among clients and their families to provide the best counsel possible.

In this segment, Paula Hamer from Herrling Clark Law Firm discusses how they handle mental health in their clients and how a mental condition does not disqualify you from custody rights.

