(WFRV) – We have had some really cold stretches this winter season, and one of the biggest risks to your home is frozen pipes.

John from Precision Plumbing in Crivitz joined us with ways to avoid that and what to do if frozen pipes do occur in your home.

Precision Plumbing is located in Crivitz but has a wide service area. Give them a call at (715) 789-2295 or head online to precisionplumbingwi.net.