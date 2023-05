(WFRV)- Is your pork butt too dry? Wish it had extra flavoring?

Mitch is here to save the day. With amazing recipes and tips Mitch from Pellet Grill Addicts makes it easy to make a nice pork butt along with other meats you need.

Are you new to smoking meat? Pellet Grill Addicts has a Pellet Grilling 101 section to help you with any questions you may have.

For more information head to pelletgrilladdicts.com.