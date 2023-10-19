(WFRV)- The hemp industry is broad, with farmers growing for food, fiber, CBD, and more.

However, regulations surrounding this crop can be widely varied.

In this segment, Will Nething and Nikki Caulfield from THE Dispensary discuss federal bills you can show support for and how community is very important in the industry.

THE Dispensary is located at 2246 University Avenue and 2247 Ullmer Court in Green Bay. They also have locations in the Fox Valley and all over Wisconsin.

For more information, head to thed8dispensary.com.