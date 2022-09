(WFRV) – It’s time to sign up for your hairnet and a great experience, the goal is to pack 750,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children.

Vanessa Moran and Paul Evansen stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can join in this important mission.

The Green Bay MobilePack is back, Monday, October 3 – Thursday, October 6. To donate or volunteer, head to give.fmsc.org/greenbay.

You can also take part in the 5k Run/Walk at Green Bay Community Church, September 24.