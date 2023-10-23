(WFRV)- Fall is in the air. With little time to prepare for the colder temperatures, how will you get ready for the chill?

In this segment, The Blind Guy of Wisconsin, Philip Lemay discusses how blinds can help keep the heat inside and the cold out.

If you are ever worried about how it will look, you can rest easy with The Blind Guy of Wisconsin. He will come to your home and make sure you are satisfied. You can pick the color, style, and you will always have assistance if you have any questions.

His website is theblindguyofwisconsin.com, you can also call him at (920) 277-8754, or email him at theblindguyofwisconsin@gmail.com.